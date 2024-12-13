Allu Arjun Granted Interim Bail in Stampede Case

Hyderabad: In a significant development, actor Allu Arjun has been granted interim bail in connection with the tragic stampede at Sadhya Theatre, which led to the death of a woman and injuries to several others.

The Telangana High Court, while hearing the case, allowed the actor temporary relief after his legal team argued that he was not directly responsible for the incident. The court had earlier refused to quash the FIR against him, suggesting that he file for bail instead. Allu Arjun is granted interim bail with signing Rs. 50,000 bond.

The interim bail provides Allu Arjun temporary freedom while the investigation into the case continues. He had been facing charges under Sections 105, 118(1), and 3/5 of the BNS Act, which carry significant penalties if proven guilty.

The stampede occurred during an alleged unplanned visit by the actor to the theatre, resulting in chaos and loss of life. This development is expected to bring some respite to the actor and his supporters, though the legal battle is far from over.