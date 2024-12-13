Live
- Siva Aditya Kancherla: A Visionary in Blockchain Innovation
- Anant National University Hosts the 6th Convocation with Mrs Sudha Murty as Chief Guest
- Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India conducts Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Siddipet, Telangana
- Natural Moisturisers You Can Find in Your Kitchen for Dry Skin in Winters
- National Energy Conservation Day 2024: Importance, Date, and Ways to Save Energy
- In 2024, 353 girls enrolled in 33 erstwhile pattern Sainik Schools
- Venkatesh looks as stylish cop in ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ new song promo
- ‘Drinker Sai’ comes with a catchy song ‘Drinksu Drinksu Drinksu’
- SDT unleashes intensity in ‘Sambarala Yetigattu’ teaser
- Court Adjourns Quash Petition Hearing for Allu Arjun to 21st of December
Just In
Allu Arjun Granted Interim Bail in Stampede Case
In a significant development, actor Allu Arjun has been granted interim bail in connection with the tragic stampede at Sadhya Theatre, which led to the death of a woman and injuries to several others.
Hyderabad: In a significant development, actor Allu Arjun has been granted interim bail in connection with the tragic stampede at Sadhya Theatre, which led to the death of a woman and injuries to several others.
The Telangana High Court, while hearing the case, allowed the actor temporary relief after his legal team argued that he was not directly responsible for the incident. The court had earlier refused to quash the FIR against him, suggesting that he file for bail instead. Allu Arjun is granted interim bail with signing Rs. 50,000 bond.
The interim bail provides Allu Arjun temporary freedom while the investigation into the case continues. He had been facing charges under Sections 105, 118(1), and 3/5 of the BNS Act, which carry significant penalties if proven guilty.
The stampede occurred during an alleged unplanned visit by the actor to the theatre, resulting in chaos and loss of life. This development is expected to bring some respite to the actor and his supporters, though the legal battle is far from over.