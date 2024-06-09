Bandaru Satyanarayana express happiness over appointment of Rammohan Naidu in union cabinet

TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana expressed his joy at MP Rammohan Naidu's appointment as Union Minister, noting that Rammohan Naidu's father Errannaidu had previously served as a Union Minister with the support of Chandrababu Naidu. Satyanarayana emphasized that Rammohan Naidu, like his father, will be instrumental in serving the state, drawing parallels to Errannaidu's tenure as Union Rural Development Minister.

The entire state is eagerly awaiting the contributions that MP Rammohan Naidu and MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar will make as Union Ministers, hoping for positive growth and development in Andhra Pradesh under their leadership.

Meanwhile, along with their family members, have already arrived in Delhi to take oath of office. AP CM designate Chandrababu Naidu has also left for Delhi to witness the swearing-in ceremony.