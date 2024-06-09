Live
- Narendra Modi oath taking ceremony live updates: Event to begin in few hours
- Six Maharashtra MPs set to get ministerial berths
- Trinamool's Sagarika Ghose declines invitation to PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony
- Modi 3.0: Kumaraswamy to be sworn in as Cabinet Minister
- Jayapradham IFTU Manuguru Area Mahasabha to be held on 16th of this month. IFTU District President R. Madhusudan Reddy
- PM Modi's traditional Sambalpuri stole highlights his focus on Odisha
- Narasapuram MP Srinivasa Varma.. the luckiest in politics BJP gave a cabinet berth to a true activist
- BJP govt in Odisha to take oath on June 12
- Group-1 Preliminary Exam Concluded Peacefully : District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala
- FairPoint: Will Rahul Gandhi take the plunge and be Leader of Opposition
Just In
Bandaru Satyanarayana express happiness over appointment of Rammohan Naidu in union cabinet
TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana expressed his joy at MP Rammohan Naidu's appointment as Union Minister, noting that Rammohan Naidu's father Errannaidu had previously served as a Union Minister with the support of Chandrababu Naidu.
TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana expressed his joy at MP Rammohan Naidu's appointment as Union Minister, noting that Rammohan Naidu's father Errannaidu had previously served as a Union Minister with the support of Chandrababu Naidu. Satyanarayana emphasized that Rammohan Naidu, like his father, will be instrumental in serving the state, drawing parallels to Errannaidu's tenure as Union Rural Development Minister.
The entire state is eagerly awaiting the contributions that MP Rammohan Naidu and MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar will make as Union Ministers, hoping for positive growth and development in Andhra Pradesh under their leadership.
Meanwhile, along with their family members, have already arrived in Delhi to take oath of office. AP CM designate Chandrababu Naidu has also left for Delhi to witness the swearing-in ceremony.