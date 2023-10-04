Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy gets bail in remarks against Roja case

The Guntur Mobile Court has granted TDP ex-minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy bail in the case of insulting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister Roja. Satyanarayana Murthy was arrested in Vennalapalem near Visakhapatnam and brought to Guntur Nagarapalem station. Two TDP leaders who came to protest were also detained by the police.

Lawyers and supporters, including Satyanarayana Murthy's son, arrived at the station to meet him. His son criticized the police for their behavior. Satyanarayana Murthy was taken to GGH for medical examinations and requested to be kept in the hospital due to his illness. The GGH Superintendent confirmed that his health is stable after the examination.

Later, Satyanarayana Murthy was taken to court, where the prosecution stated that although the sections are bailable, the seriousness of the crime and the person's history should be considered. After hearing arguments from both parties, the magistrate released Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy on a personal bond of Rs. 25,000.

The police have reported to the High Court that they acted in accordance with the law while arresting TDP senior leader Bandaru Satyanarayanamurthy in the cases involving obscene and objectionable comments against CM Jagan and Minister Roja. Bandaru Simhadri Rao filed a habeas corpus petition in the form of a house motion in the High Court, alleging that his brother Satyanarayanamurthy was illegally detained by the police. The case was heard by a bench consisting of Justice Ghamman Manavendranathrai and Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao on Tuesday.