Bandh continues voluntary in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The state bandh called by the Telugu Desam Party alleging the illegal arrest of the National President of the Telugu Desam Party Nara Chandrababu Naidu in false cases is going on with voluntary support in East Godavari district. No leaders were available to organize the Bandh. While some are still under house arrest, many remain in police stations. However, the leaders appealed to various business and trade associations and unions to support the bandh.

Apart from this, many associations voluntarily came forward and observed bandh. With the support of the Chamber of Commerce, the shops on the main road were completely closed. Educational institutions were closed. Offices of private establishments are not functioning. As there are orders that RTC buses cannot be stopped, they are running as usual under police protection. TDP workers protested on the Rajahmundry-Bhadrachalam state highway at Gadala. They tried to stop the buses. The police sent them from there using force.