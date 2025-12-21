Bandi unveils Atal’s statue, pitches ‘double-engine’ governance

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of statefor home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar unveiled a bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Park Hotel Circle in Visakhapatnam, addressing a large gathering of BJP workers and local residents, he hailed Vajpayee as a visionary leader who brought dignity to public office and won the hearts of millions through values-driven politics.

Sanjay described Vajpayee as a ‘Bharat Ratna’ whose life journey from humble beginnings to national leadership was shaped by the discipline of the RSS. He recalled Vajpayee’s courage in conducting the Pokhran nuclear tests, his leadership during the Kargil war, and his ability to earn respect even from political opponents. He emphasized that Vajpayee’s ideals continue to inspire Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is fulfilling Vajpayee’s dream of a “Congress-mukt Bharat.”

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s progress under a “double-engine government,” Sanjay praised the state for rejecting corruption and moving towards development. He said the benefits of BJP-led governance in Andhra Pradesh are prompting people in Telangana to consider a similar change. He assured that BJP would establish a double-engine government in Telangana as well, promising transparent and corruption-free administration.

The minister lauded Visakhapatnam as a city of beauty, struggle, and strength – home to the Navy, industries, education, and culture. He noted that development in Visakhapatnam benefits the entire nation, recalling Vajpayee’s and Modi’s commitment to funding the city’s growth. The Union minister also praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, calling him a leader with vision, and pledged that the Modi government would support the future development of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He announced plans to install Vajpayee statues across districts if BJP comes to power in Telangana.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from BJP leaders and supporters. Local leaders including Vishnuvardhan Raju, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, and Satyakumar Yadav praised Bandi Sanjay as a “firebrand” and a “sensation in Telangana politics.” The minister was accorded a grand welcome in Visakhapatnam, attended a breakfast hosted at Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s residence, distributed CMRF cheques, and visited the Moga Daramma temple on Bheemili Road.