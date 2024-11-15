Live
‘Bangaru Balotsavalu’ launched
Ongole: The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya inaugurated the week-long ‘Bangaru Balotsavalu’ as part of the Children’s Day celebrations at the Prakasam Bhavan on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, collector emphasised society’s responsibility to provide children freedom to pursue their dreams and shared her personal story of aspiring to become an IAS officer since third grade.
She announced the formation of special committees at village, mandal, division, and district levels, with a focus on creating a child-labour-free, child-marriage-free, and literate Prakasam district.
She advised everyone to take responsibility for safeguarding the childhood of the boys and girls as if they were their children.
Mayor Gangada Sujatha, DLSA secretary Syambabu, Child Welfare Committee chairperson V Ramanjaneyulu, DRO B Chinna Obulesu, ICDS PD Madhuri, and others participated in the programme.