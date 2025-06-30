Bangaru Bonalu presented to Goddess Kanaka Durga

Vijayawada: Telangana Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonalu Utsavalu Ummadi Devalayala Committee members presented Bangaru Bonalu to the Goddess Kanaka Durga at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devasthanm, the Durga temple on Indrakeeladri on Sunday.

Committee president G Raghavendar has handed over Bangaru Bonalu to Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy on Indrakeeladri. Every year the Ummadi Devalaya Committee, Hyderabad offers Bonalu to the Goddess to mark the Ashada Masam.

Over 500 devotees and artistes came from Hyderabad and performed rituals near the Jammidoddi junction in Brahmin street. Durga temple Executive Officer Seena Naik and the temple priests joined the Ummadi Devalaya committee members and performed special pujas near Jammidoddi centre.

Later, a procession was taken out from Jammidoddi centre to Indrakeeladri passing via Ghat road. The Telangana devotees and artistes participated in a special attire performing dances and beating the drums and playing Kolatam.

Andhra Pradesh artistes too joined the procession performing Kolatam, Nemali dance, Kagaram dance and wearing special attire. The devotees and artistes reached the Indrakeeladri temple via Ghat road with fanfare and performing the traditional and folk dances.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy welcomed the Ummadi Devalaya committee president G Raghavendar and other committee members. The Minister received the Golden Bonalu from Raghavendar. He and the visiting devotees prayed for the prosperity and wellbeing of all Telugu people living in two Telugu states.

Durga temple EO Seena Naik instructed the officials to ensure food and all facilities to the devotees who came from Hyderabad.

Several hundred devotees visited the Durga temple on Sunday. Keeping in view the heavy rush, the temple EO cancelled the Rs 500 ticket. Free Prasadam was given to the visiting devotees. Ummadi Devalayala Committee members, devotees and artistes expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for them by the Durga temple administration.