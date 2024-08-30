‘Bangaru Konda’ advances into semis of SKOCH Award

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector P Prasanthi on Thursday informed that the East Godavari district’s ‘Bangaru Konda’ initiative has advanced to the semi-finals in the prestigious SKOCH Awards category.

Collector Prasanthi elaborated on the initiative’s background, noting that the Bangaru Konda programme was launched with the vision of Dr K Madhavi Latha, the previous collector of the East Godavari.

The programme aims to identify children with issues such as anaemia, stunted growth, and inadequate weight and to bring them to normal health status.

It involves community participation to enhance social responsibility and address these issues effectively. Dr Madhavi Latha’s approach was instrumental in laying the foundation for this programme.

She further explained that the transparency and accountability of the scheme were bolstered by the technical expertise of previous joint collector N Tej Bharat.

The district would launch an enhanced version of the initiative, Bangaru Konda Plus soon. The expanded programme will involve government employees, corporate entities, public representatives, and NGOs in a comprehensive action plan aimed at improving child health and nutritional support.

The Bangaru Konda received over 4,500 votes in the SKOCH Award category, securing a spot in the semi-finals under the “Women and Child Welfare” category.

Former collector Dr Madhavi Latha praised the SKOSH Award recognition as a testament to the success of the East Godavari district’s efforts.