Bangaru Kutumbalu mentor felicitated

Peddapuram (Kakinada District): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised Vijay Prakash, Director of Sri Prakash Educational Institutions, for his proactive efforts and social responsibility in the “Bangaru Kutumbalu” (Golden Families) initiative.

He made the remarks during his visit to Peddapuram on Saturday. As the Chairman of the Red Cross, Vijay Prakash has adopted several poor families under the government’s prestigious programme ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ - P4, working for their betterment.

During the public meeting held as part of his tour, the Chief Minister felicitated the mentors of the ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ programme, including Vijay Prakash, for their significant contributions. District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili, MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa also participated in this meeting.