Bangladesh national arrested for trying to steal ATM in Gannavaram

The police have arrested a Bangladesh national accused while trying to steal an ATM in Gannavaram town of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. A six-member gang from the border of West Bengal and Bangladesh reached Gannavaram in a vehicle. Constable Manindra, who was on duty there, noticed a suspicious-looking person at the ATM near a cinema theatre



While the police tried to catch him, the person along with five others tried to run away from the place. The constable chased and caught one and attacked him. The rest of the police personnel who had already reached the place took the accused into custody. The remaining five escaped through Mother Teresa and Chenchula Colony while the other four ran away from the police near the government hospital.

The police seized the vehicle used by the accused for the theft and have registered a case on the incident and are searching for the absconding accused. The police said that the two arrested accused have Bangladeshi citizenship and informed the embassy of that country.