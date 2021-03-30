Bank of Maharashtra branch shifted to Besant Road in Vijayawada

Basant Road: Bank of Maharasthra inaugurated its new premises at Ground floor, Besant Road in Vijayawada at the hands district Collector Md Imtiaz along with Divesh Dinkar, zonal manager, Hyderabad zone.

Smooth and timely delivery of customer service, improve credit delivery and reduced turnaround time for retail, agri and MSME sectors in the area will augment customer experience.

Bank of Maharashtra, one of leading public sector bank, on Monday shifted its existing branch in Suryaraopeton first floor to Ground floor, as per the RBI guidelines. The branch shall cater to all basic banking transactions and also specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering retail, agri and MSME sectors.

The Bank offers various unique products to its clientele based on their needs such as ATM cum debit card, secured internet banking, 24/7 customer care centre, and Mobile banking amongst others.

Chief guest Md Imtiaz said, "Bank of Maharashtra's Suryaraopet branch shifting from old premises will be helpful for the people in the locality for fulfilling all of their banking and financial needs."

Zonal Manager Hyderabad Zone said, "We are delighted to shift our branchin Suryaraopet and fulfil our commitment to providing banking services to retail customers through a fast expanding network of branches and other channels. It will be a one-stop shop for the banking needs of the customer, and will enhance our customer experience through this branch".

The address of the Bank of Maharashtra, Suryaraopet branch, Adi Lakshmi Estates, 27-16-75, Besant Road, Vijayawada, Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh.