Bank pensioners demand update of pension

Vijayawada: All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation (AIBPARC) Deputy General Secretary KBG Tilak, who was the chief guest at Central Bank of India Retired Officers Welfare Association (CBIROWA) meeting here on Thursday, said AIBPARC leadership is demanding implementation of pension updation under Regulation 35(1) of BEPR, 1995 which was amended and gazetted in March 2003 as per RBI formula with effect from March 1, 2019.

Tilak recalled that all members of affiliate unions of AIBPARC have already sent an online memorandum to the Union Finance Minister for pension updation and other demands during December, 2023.

He also informed the meeting that as part of the second phase of agitation programme, AIBPARC took decision of organising dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi during 3rd week of February 2024 to demand major issue of pension updation, which has not been done for the last 28 years to Bank pensioners.

He recalled the relentless efforts of AIBPARC president KV Acharya, general secretary Suprita Sarkar in achieving family pension improvement from April 1, 2021, 100 per cent DA neutralisation to pre-November 2002 Bank retirees from October 1, 2023. He said that an MoU was signed by Indian Banks Association (IBA) with United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on December 7 on 12th bipartite settlement to the serving employees and officers. In that MoU, it was mentioned that an ex gratia amount will be paid to all pensioners and family pensioners.

AP and Telangana State unit Vice-president Boppana Mohan Rao and CBIROWA Vijayawada Regional Secretary Y Srinivasa Rao also addressed the members.

As part of the programme, 12 members were felicitated with silver medals on this occasion. L Prabhakara Rao proposed a vote of thanks.