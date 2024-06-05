Bapatla, Repalle, Vemuru candidates win

Bapatla: TDP candidate for Bapatla Assembly constituency Vegesina Narendra Varma defeated his rival and YSRCP candidate Kona Raghupati and was elected to the Assembly for the first time.

TDP candidate for Repalle constituencyAnagani Satya Prasad defeated his rival and YSRCP candidate Dr Eevuru Ganesh and was elected to the State Assembly for the third time.

TDP candidate for Vemuru constituency Nakka Anand Babu defeated his rival and YSRCP candidate Varikuti Ashok Babu and was elected to the State Assembly for the third time.