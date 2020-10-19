Bapatla: Two youth feared drowned in sea

Guntur: Two students who went into sea for cleaning their hands and feet at Pandurangapuram Beach in Bapatla went missing on Sunday.



According to Bapatla rural Circle Inspector K Srinivasa Reddy, the two students along with 11 other friends came from Martur in Prakasam district for swimming in the sea. They went to Suryalanka Beach for swimming and the police did not allow them due to Covid-19.

Subsequently, they went to Pandurangapuram for swimming in the sea. They enjoyed in sea till the evening. Before returning from the place they washed their car.

Meanwhile, J Rajesh (17) and A Moses (18) went into the sea to clean their hands and feet. Due to the speed of tidal waves, they fell down in the sea and were washed away. Though their friends tried to rescue them, their efforts went in vain.

On securing information, the police pressed swimmers into service to trace the youth. While Rajesh has completed his Intermediate, Moses is studying polytechnic. Bapatla rural police are investigating the case.