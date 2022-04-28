Bapu Museum developed with int'l standards: Roja

Vijayawada: 'Bapu Museum has been developed with international standards, which is showcasing artefacts dating back to 10 lakh years,' Tourism Minister RK Roja said. Stating that she had visited several museums in other countries, she said Bapu museum has excellent historical objects and everyone must visit it.

Roja visited Bapu museum, which was renovated with Rs 12.8 crore during the past few years, here on Thursday. She enquired about the historical artefacts, which are showcased in the museum. She said that she would speak to education department and ensure that children would visit Bapu museum during holidays without fail.

The officials have explained to the Minister details of coins, weapons, pottery, paintings, sculptures dated back to several hundred years, historical sculptures and other monuments related to Jain, Buddha and Hindu religions. Later speaking to the media, Roja said everyone must visit Bapu museum. She said that she was excited and delighted to visit the museum and see the exquisite artefacts, some dated back to 10 lakh years. Vijayawada will be developed as a circle tourism centre and visitors can visit Durga temple, other tourist places and Bapu museum, she added. Referring to the modern equipment arranged in the museum she said an advanced app has been installed that is useful to the visitors. Minister Roja paid tributes to the statue of freedom fighter Pingali Venkaiah.