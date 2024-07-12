Bara Shaheed Dargah to Host Rottela Panduga on July 17, MLA Kotamreddy inspects arrangements

The highly anticipated festival of bread is set to commence on the 17th of this month at the renowned Barashahid Dargah. The festival, which was previously declared as a national festival by the TDP government, is expected to attract thousands of devotees from across the country.



MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy recently visited the Bara Shaheed Dargah to inspect the arrangements for the upcoming festival. During his visit, he expressed his confidence in the dargah and emphasized the importance of the event. He also praised the late MLA Anam Vivekananda Reddy for his contributions to the development of the dargah.

Devotees believe that by making a wish in their mind and distributing bread at the festival, their wish will come true. Even after their wish is fulfilled, they continue to distribute bread as a sign of gratitude. Different varieties of bread are available at the festival, each corresponding to a specific desire or wish.

Participants at the festival exchange bread while wearing masks on their heads, symbolizing their intentions and wishes. The festival is a unique and spiritual experience for all who attend, with the belief that their prayers and wishes will be granted.