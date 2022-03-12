Battery car at Vizianagaram railway station launched

Vizianagaram: After an air-conditioning prepaid lounge, the Vizianagaram railway station has got another facility. In order to improve passenger amenities at railway stations by adopting various innovative concepts, under the guidance of divisional railway manager Anup Satpathy, the division took initiative to operate Battery Operated Cars (BOC) through outsourcing with round the clock availability at Vizianagaram railway station.

Assistant commercial manager GD Sarkar launched the vehicle on Friday.

Apart from a driver, it can accommodate five persons to ferry them across all platforms. The service of the vehicles can be availed directly or through mobile numbers available with the operator and at enquiry. These paid services will be available to all the passengers, with priority to the senior citizens, patients, etc., The charges for carrying passenger within station is fixed at Rs 40 per passenger.