Live
- India's Sharath storms into quarters
- ‘Hanu-Man’ in OTT: Prasanth Varma gives a crazy update on the film’s digital debut
- Yarlagadda Venkatarao all praise for Jana Sena chief Pawan Kumar
- World Sleep Day: Gadgets to Help You Sleep Better
- Erratic Sindhu goes down to An Se Young
- Delay dogs Metro water tankers in parched areas of 'Hyderabad'
- Focus is on progressing to third phase of WC qualifying: Stimac
- 5th SVK Memorial Basketball Tourney: Saints beat Telangana Youth ‘A’, seal first win
- Telangana High Court Clears Release of ‘Razakar’ Movie
- Samarth C’ship for Blind Cricket: India thump Lanka by 8 wkts, take 4-0 lead
Just In
BC Bhavan inaugurated in Kadapa
Highlights
Kadapa: Deputy CM SB Amzath Basha, MP YS Avinash Reddy, city Mayor K Suresh Babu and MLCs Ramesh Yadav and M Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated BC Bhavan...
Kadapa: Deputy CM SB Amzath Basha, MP YS Avinash Reddy, city Mayor K Suresh Babu and MLCs Ramesh Yadav and M Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated BC Bhavan here on Thursday. MP Avinash Reddy said that the long-awaited dream of BCs was finally realised. He urged to utilise the facility for the benefit of all BCs in the district.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT