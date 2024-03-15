BC Bhavan inaugurated in Kadapa

Kadapa: Deputy CM SB Amzath Basha, MP YS Avinash Reddy, city Mayor K Suresh Babu and MLCs Ramesh Yadav and M Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated BC Bhavan here on Thursday. MP Avinash Reddy said that the long-awaited dream of BCs was finally realised. He urged to utilise the facility for the benefit of all BCs in the district.