BC hostel students should achieve 100% results in SSC exams: Savitha

TIRUPATI : State BC, EWS Welfare, Handloom and Textile Minister S Savitha emphasised that BC hostel students should achieve 100 per cent results in the upcoming Class 10 examinations, competing on par with corporate educational institutions.

She directed officials to provide necessary study material, conduct special classes for weaker students and ensure their thorough preparation.

On Saturday, Minister Savitha conducted a review meeting with the district BC Welfare department officials in Tirupati. She inquired about the preparation of BC hostel and Gurukul school students for the Class 10 exams, scheduled to be held in a month. She urged hostel staff to be vigilant, provide a stress-free environment and ensure students are well-prepared for the exams.

She reiterated that study materials should be distributed promptly and special attention should be given to weaker students through dedicated classes. The Minister emphasised the need to build trust among parents by ensuring BC hostel students perform as well as those in corporate institutions. To improve BC hostels, The Minister instructed officials to secure additional funds from CSR initiatives and MP LADS, alongside government allocations.

In another meeting with district BC Corporation, Handloom and Textile Department officials, Minister Savitha reviewed self-employment schemes. She noted that the current financial year was nearing completion and instructed officials to expedite the selection of beneficiaries and ensure the grounding of self-employment units within the next two months. She highlighted financial aid for dairy, sheep and goat farming units, tailoring machines for women and event management training. She also mentioned financial assistance for setting up generic medical stores.

She reminded officials that the deadline for receiving BC self-employment unit applications had been extended to the 12th of the month and instructed them to meet the district’s target for grounding units within the next two months, ensuring priority for eligible applicants.

Additionally, she inquired about measures taken to promote the sale of handloom textiles in the district. The review meeting was attended by BC Corporation ED Sridevi, Handloom and Textile Department ED P Varaprasad, APCO district marketing officer Koteswara Rao and others.