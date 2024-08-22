  • Menu
BC welfare minister pays surprise visit to hostel

Minister for BC welfare and handlooms S Savitha partakes lunch along with children at the BC welfare boys hostel in Mopidevi of Krishna district on Wednesday

Highlights

  • Visits BC welfare boys hostel at Mopidevi, expresses satisfaction at hygiene and quality of food
  • Says she is visiting hostels across the state and checking environment, living conditions, food and other amenities

Vijayawada : Minister for BC welfare and handlooms S Savitha made a surprise visit to a BC welfare boys’ hostel in Mopidevi mandal in Krishna district on Wednesday and expressed satisfaction over the hygienic conditions and food served to the children.

She visited the MJP BC welfare boys hostel and enquired the inmates about the food, its quality and taste.

The minister inspected the dining hall, stockroom, toilets, library and attendance register. She instructed the hostel principal to serve the food as per the government menu.

She consumed food along with the children. Later, briefing the media, Savitha said the hostel children are very healthy and school environment is also very good.

She said she had been visiting the hostels across the state and inspecting the environment and living conditions, food and other amenities. She said the state government is committed to provide good quality of life and education to the children in the residential hostels.

Residential school principal K Veera Ravi, tahsildar Srividya and school staff were present. The minister later visited the famous Subrahmanyeswara Swamy temple in Mopidevi and performed puja.

