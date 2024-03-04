  • Menu
BC Welfare Minister vows to solve public problems

Minister Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna distributing ration at Kannamamba street in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday
He inspects the supply of essential commodities in 19th Ward Kannamamba Street

Rajamahendravaram: State BC Welfare, Information, Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna inspected the supply of essential commodities in 19th Ward Kannamamba Street here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that ration is being distributed to 5.73 lakh families through 364 mobile delivery vehicles in the district. He said that the AP government has brought a new trend in the country by distributing essentials to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps through MDU vehicles.

He said that 8,118 metric tons of rice, 263 metric tons of sugar, 562 metric tons of wheat flour, and 562 metric tons of pulses are being distributed to the beneficiaries every month.

Later, the Minister inaugurated the buildings of the secretariat built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh, and YSR Health Clinic built at a cost of Rs 20.80 lakh at Pidingoyi village in Rajahmundry Rural mandal. A foundation stone was laid for the road works to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore. He assured that steps will be taken to solve the problems if people report their problems.

DPO Dasari Rambabu, Panchayat Raj AE Sampath Kumar, former MLC Nallamilli Sesha Reddy, Director of Aditya Educational organizations Sruthi, former MPP RVV Satyanarayana, chairman of Hukumpeta Society Boppana Subbarao, local leaders Kandiralla Satthibabu, Padala Veera Raghavareddy, Cheera Raju and panchayat secretaries was present.

