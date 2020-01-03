BCG Committee reveals the report to CM Jagan Reddy: Here are the recommendations

The Boston Consulting Group committee has revealed the report on the capital and state development to chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. In the report, the BCG committee has given the comprehensive description of the functioning of multiple capitals in different countries around the world as well as the states with more than one capital in our country.

Referring to the decentralization of developments, the BCG committee had outlined the steps to be taken in that sense. The report also highlighted the areas in which the investments must hold to achieve rapid economic growth and quick results. The report also mentioned the development strategies for Amaravati region.

The Boston Consulting Group committee, which is working on the overall development of the state's capital and districts, presented its report to Chief Minister Jagan. Representatives of the BCG Group, who met CM at the camp office, studied the development of infrastructure in various parts of the state along with the capital and presented it to the CM. On the other hand, the GN Rao Committee on Capital has recently submitted its report to the government. The High Power Committee, set up to study the two reports, will meet for the first time on January 6.

The AP cabinet is scheduled to convene on the 8th of this month to discuss GN Rao and BCG Committee's reports. According to official sources, there is a possibility of discussing the reports of GN Rao and BCG and the High Power Committee reports at the Assembly sessions scheduled to be held after the Republic Day.