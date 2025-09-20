BCY chief Ramachandra slams Min Sathya Prasad over Karedu land issue

Nellore: Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana (BCY) Party chief Ramachandra Yadav strongly criticised Minister Anagani Sathya Prasad, accusing him of making “blatant lies” in the Legislative Council regarding the Karedu land acquisition issue. In a statement released on Thursday, Yadav said it was unfortunate that the Minister, who cannot even pronounce the name of Karedu village properly, claimed that farmers were voluntarily giving their lands for the Indo-Sol solar project. He pointed out that, in reality, farmers have been staging protests refusing to part with even a single cent of land, while the government is forcibly acquiring them.

“Does the Minister have the courage to visit Karedu and repeat the same words in front of farmers? Let him see their reaction,” Yadav challenged. He said farmers were openly declaring that they would not surrender land for the project, yet the Minister misled the Assembly by saying otherwise. Yadav alleged that both the YSRCP and TDP were competing to exploit the Indo-Sol solar project lands. He further criticized the Chief Minister for not responding to repeated requests for an appointment to discuss Karedu farmers’ grievances. He urged the Minister to stop reading scripted statements and instead witness firsthand the struggles and hardships faced by Karedu farmers.