Live
- Goa Guv launches ‘Mashaal’ for 37th National Games
- Modi, Hasina hold talks, exchange MoUs on areas of mutual cooperation
- Rhino horn, animal body parts found in Assam; 5 held
- Nissan, Kia can gather data on your 'sexual activity', 'sex lives': Report
- BDA holds workshop for Kerala farmers on use of drones in agriculture
- DA crisis: WB govt employees to make salary hike for MLAs main agenda to press for their demands
- Congress got Subhash Chandra Bose killed, says K’taka BJP MLA
- India Assumes the Helm: Hosting the G20 Summit
- India is facing threat to secularism, PM Modi going against Constitution, says TN CM
- Delhi govt teams to monitor air quality during G20 Summit
Just In
BDL’s CSR Initiatives - provides Job-oriented training to women
Undertakes digitalization of classrooms in Government schools in Vizianagaram
Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has provided job-oriented skill training in textiles, with a budget of Rs. 240 lakh, to women at Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh through the District Rural Development Agency, Vizianagaram.
About 600 Women at Vizianagaram have been provided training to stitch garments through 10 centres located in remote places of the district which enables self-employment. The participants were provided with sewing kits and materials during training.
N Srinivasulu, Director (Finance), BDL on Thursday presented certificates to all participants who completed the training at a ceremony held at Vizianagaram.
In another event held at Vizianagaram, BDL under its CSR initiative has undertaken digitization of Class Rooms in 100 Government Schools in Vizianagaram District of Andhra Pradesh with a budget of Rs. 300 lakh.
The initiative is aimed at facilitating easy learning for children through visuals and reducing teachers’ efforts to explain to the students. As part of this programme, a user manual and training for teachers has also been provided.
N Srinivasulu, inaugurated Smart Class Room at Pogiri, Rajam Mandal, Vizianagaram as a part of BDL’s CSR initiative.