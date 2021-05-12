Be bold to combat Covid

Kadapa: If you fear a monster you will suffer, if you fight back the monster will flee. Similar is the case with Corona. If you boldly fight back, it will flee, says 52-year-old Lakshman Rao a bank employee in Jammalamadugu town.

He is not very sure of where he contracted the virus as he had to regular office and as a part of social service, he has been attending Covid patients and had participated about five funerals a day since he was a member of a voluntary organisation.

He said he had opted for home quarantine though some advised him to get admitted to a hospital. He said he stayed in a separate room in first floor and his family members used to send breakfast, lunch and dinner as per the time table given by doctors.

He decided not to watch TV and instead took up activities like breathing exercises for 100 times both morning afternoon and bedtime. After dinner time and during wee hours also walked for some time. This helped him to increase his Oxygen levels.

This, he said helped him to overcome Covid-19. He said his wife Parimala was worried as the situation outside was scary. Around five deaths were being reported everyday in the town. But he said he never allowed depression to come closer to him. If one has support of the family 90 percent of Corona can be won over, Parimala added.