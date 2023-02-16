'Be Careful', 'Panic' win international acclaim

Vijayawada(NTR district): Two short films – 'Be Careful' and 'Panic' – made under 'Research Media Entertainments' banner won several awards and also selected for various international festivals.

Vijayawada-based South Indian producers Chaitanya Janga and VS Varma Pakalapati started the banner with an aim to produce qualitative films and made movies with international standards with a message to masses.

Chaitanya Janga has chosen Suranjan Dey, a Bengali film director and produced two short films, 'Be Careful' (Bengali) and 'Panic' (Hindi). Expressing happy as his films won awards, Chaitanya said he is confident of producing more meaningful films with talented artistes and technicians. We would like to build cultural harmony at national level and we will work on this in future, he added.

Director Suranjan Dey said that he will emphasize on subject selection with social problems and also like to give solutions for the same.

VS Varma Pakalapati said that the film 'Be careful' (Bengali) was selected for Lift of Global Network Sessions 2023 (UK) and Tirunelveli International Film Festival (India). This film bagged Best Director and Best Actress awards. Film 'Panic' (Hindi) selected for UK based festival List of Global Network sessions 2023, Indian International Cinema Universe Film Festival and won Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best film awards.