Be relentless in pursuit of your goals

Vizianagaram: West Bengal DGP Dr B N Ramesh advised the students to make use of time available during their college days to come up in life.



Participating in a seminar on 'The importance of ethics for a successfully life' organised at the Centurion University here on Tuesday, Dr Ramesh said one should have high self-confidence to reach their targets. "Now a days a student should have intelligence, commitment, untiring efforts to achieve their goals and to realise their ambitions. We should also have healthier life more than wealthier life.

Students always should dream for higher positions and put their efforts to achieve their goals. The students should not divert their concentration from their core job and their effort should never be wasted. Finally, they would get good results," he said. Registrar Dr P S V Ramana Rao, deputy registrar Dr R S Varma, dean Dr MLN Acharyulu, Prof K Santhamma and others participated in the programme.