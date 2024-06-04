Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents

Vijayawada: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to counting agents to maintain consensus at counting centres as the YSRCP agents are planning to create disturbance at the time of counting fearing defeat in the elections.

Addressing the counting agents through teleconference, Chandrababu said that the YSRCP tried to create confusion over postal ballot issue which was foiled by the Supreme Court.

He said that the counting agents should reach the counting centres in time and should not come out until the completion of counting. He said counting agents should bring to the notice of returning officers if they have any doubt on counting.

Alleging that the YSRCP is planning to create disturbance at counting centres, the TDP chief asked the party counting agents to maintain calm and complain to the returning officer if they have any objections or doubts.

He said that counting agents should follow rules and appoint another agent if anyone abstains from counting on health grounds.

He said that the counting agents should be cautious towards each and every vote in counting process.