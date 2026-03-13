Beach nourishment work commences in city

Visakhapatnam: As a part of its commitment to beach nourishment, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has commenced the annual maintenance dredging works at the New Sand Trap (NST), its approaches and other operational areas of the port, including OHTB, OB-1, OB-2, MPB, IC and IHTB.

The project, with a total value of Rs.82.98 crore, will be executed over a three-year period that will last till 2027-28. The dredging programme envisages removal of 2.50 lakh cubic meters of silt annually with dredged material being pumped ashore. Each year’s dredging activity is scheduled for 45 weather working days.

Of the three-year-period, the dredging work for the first year (2025-26) commenced on March 10 with the deployment of Dredging Corporation of India’s vessel Dredge XXI. Speaking on the occasion, chairperson of VPA and DCIL M Angamuthu informed that Visakhapatnam Port has been committed to control the erosion by regularly nourishing the Rama Krishna Beach with the sand available in the sand trap at the outer harbour.

This is an early process and much required for retaining and nourishing the R K Beach, the port chairperson stressed, adding that the VPA is working in collaboration with the state government to protect the beaches of the city.