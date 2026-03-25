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Three killed in Kurnool after back-to-back lorry crashes

  • Created On:  25 March 2026 9:34 AM IST
Three killed in Kurnool after back-to-back lorry crashes
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Three people were killed in two successive road accidents at the same location in Kurnool on Wednesday.

The first incident occurred at Chennamma Circle, where a speeding lorry struck a pedestrian, killing the victim on the spot. Bystanders quickly gathered and began rescue efforts, while attempts were made to alert the police and call for an ambulance.

Moments later, tragedy struck again when another speeding lorry rammed into the group of locals at the scene. Two more individuals died instantly in the second collision.

Police arrived promptly after receiving information about the incidents. They examined the circumstances surrounding the crashes, registered a case, and launched an investigation.

Local residents expressed deep anguish, noting that the victims had lost their lives while trying to help. Authorities have informed the families of the deceased, whose grief-stricken reactions have added to the sombre atmosphere.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

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Kurnool road accidentback-to-back lorry crashesthree killedpedestrian fatalityrescue turned tragedy
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