Live
- Dalit leaders demand allotment of projects to their community alone
- BJP SC/ST Morcha urges action against 17 private engg colleges
- Public reps to address people’s grievances at Gandhi Bhavan from June 10
- Rajiv Indoor Stadium opens gates for public
- Cabinet rejig around the corner; security upped at Gandhi Bhavan
- TG lensman’s works featured in expo at Coca-Cola hqrs in US
- Heavy inflows in Godavari put a brake on tests at Medigadda
- KTR assures legal aid to troubled students in US
- No strays please…! Walk your pet dog in city park with licence
- Sheep prices see sharp spike ahead of Bakrid
Beach yoga sessions ahead of International Yoga Day in AP
Highlights
Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday organised yoga activities at various places.
Amaravati: Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday organised yoga activities at various places. As part of the month-long Yogandhra campaign, yoga sessions were held on Tuesday at several beaches in Srikakulam and Konaseema districts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to celebrate Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam on June 21 alongside Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Starting at 7.30 am on Tuesday, the session lasted over 90 minutes and featured coordinated Vriksasana (tree pose) by 200 individuals. In one such coastal initiative, over 3,000 fishermen participated in a yoga session in Srikakulam and Konaseema districts.
Next Story