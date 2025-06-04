Beach yoga sessions ahead of International Yoga Day in AP

Amaravati: Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday organised yoga activities at various places. As part of the month-long Yogandhra campaign, yoga sessions were held on Tuesday at several beaches in Srikakulam and Konaseema districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to celebrate Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam on June 21 alongside Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Starting at 7.30 am on Tuesday, the session lasted over 90 minutes and featured coordinated Vriksasana (tree pose) by 200 individuals. In one such coastal initiative, over 3,000 fishermen participated in a yoga session in Srikakulam and Konaseema districts.