Bed strength to be increased in different hospitals in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: District Collector V Vinay Chand visited Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and reviewed the situation with the health officials.



Keeping the rising number of coronavirus cases in view, he instructed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements to improving the bed strength from 548 to 750 and facilitate oxygen beds.

At CSR block, Vinay Chand instructed the officials to ready 300 beds for occupation. Later, the Collector addressed the Superintendents of Teaching Hospitals and discussed measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. He gave directions to Superintendents of Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases, Government ENT Hospital, Regional Eye Hospital and Rani Chandramani Government Devi Hospital to prepare for the Covid-19 testing with immediate effect.

These hospitals will arrange 250 more beds for keeping the patients in isolation, while awaiting their test results, Vinay Chand added that the hospitals will be equipped with ambulances so that patients who tested positive will be shifted directly to the Covid-19 treatment centres.