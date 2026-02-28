BEE gears up for 25th foundation day celebrations

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Union ministry of power, will celebrate its 25th foundation day at a national event in New Delhi on Monday next. Union minister for power, housing and urban affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, will be the chief guest, while minister of state for power and new and renewable energy Shripad Naik will be guest of honour.

Established under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, BEE has spearheaded India’s energy-efficiency transformation. In 2023–24 alone, its initiatives achieved savings of 53.60 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE), monetary savings of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore, and reduced 321 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions. A flagship contributor to this success is Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of Central PSUs under the Ministry of Power. Through the Street Lighting National Programme, EESL retrofitted 1.34 crore conventional streetlights with LED lights, generating annual energy savings of 9,001 million kWh, avoiding 1,500 MW of peak demand, and delivering Rs 5,400 crore in savings to urban local bodies.

Among leading states, Andhra Pradesh installed 23.66 lakh LED streetlights, followed by Telangana (17.33 lakh), Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Kerala. Collectively, these efforts reduced about 6.2 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

Flagship programmes such as PAT, standards and labelling, ECBC, UJALA, and SLNP have further strengthened India’s energy-efficiency ecosystem. As BEE marks its silver jubilee, it reaffirms its commitment to accelerating large-scale energy-efficiency adoption and advancing India’s sustainable development goals by 2030.