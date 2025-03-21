Befitting honour for a consummate scholar

Nellore: In a rare achievement, a scientist from a humble background has been recognised four times among the top 2% of scientists worldwide.

Allam Srinivasa Rao, the Vice Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri University, has earned this prestigious honour from Stanford University for four consecutive years (2021-2024). Appointed based on merit by the TDP-led coalition government, he stands as a testament to academic excellence.

Hailing from Pullareddy Palle village in Komarolu mandal, Prakasam district, Rao’s journey has been one of perseverance. His father, Allam Pedha Venkataiah, was an elementary school headmaster, while his mother, Rangalakshamma, was a homemaker. The eldest among four sisters, he shouldered significant family responsibilities.

After completing his primary education at Tammaraju Palle in Kurnool district, he studied from 6th grade to Intermediate in Panyam mandal. He later pursued a B.Sc from Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), an MSc in Physics (specializing in Electronics) from Sri Krishna Devaraya University (SKU), and a PhD from SVU.

Financial struggles and the responsibility of marrying off his sisters led him to take up a lecturer position at Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KL University) in 1996, earning Rs. 6,000 per month. He aspired to higher studies while teaching at private coaching centers but had to prioritise family obligations.

He served KL University for 14 years, rising through various academic roles, including HoD. During this period, he also worked as a Research Scientist at ISRO. In 2012, he secured a professor position at Delhi Technological University (DTU), being one of only two selected from 37 PhD scholars. He later became the Chairman of the Department of Applied Physics.

Seizing the opportunity, Rao delved into Photonics (the physical science of light waves) with the support of Dr G Vijaya Prakash Sharma from IIT. His research led to the publication of over 250 scientific articles, drawing global recognition. Consequently, Stanford University ranked him among the top 2% of scientists worldwide for four consecutive years.

During this period, he secured approximately Rs 3 crore in funding from government agencies like UGC, DST, and CSIR. Under his guidance, 24 PhD scholars, three doctoral fellows, and four MPhil students have successfully completed their research.

Rao emphasises the limitless nature of human knowledge. He compares early human astonishment at the sky to modern scientific advancements questioning the very existence of God.

Regarding his vision for Vikrama Simhapuri University, he aims to promote research, skill development, and entrepreneurship aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He stresses the importance of skill development centres to create job providers rather than job seekers, citing the success of Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma as an inspiration.

The appointment of an intellectual like Allam Srinivasa Rao as Vice Chancellor marks a significant step towards VSU’s academic and research excellence.