Being fed up with harassment, Wife murders husband in Konaseema
Wife brutally killed her husband over harassment at Ayanivilli Lanka in Ayanivilli Mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh.
Ramakrishna (34) who was habituated to to consuming alcohol daily was allegedly harassing his wife Satya Narayanamma and parents physically. The wife who was fed up with the harassment, allegedly hit her husband on the head with a bowl following a quarrel between on Thursday night leaving him dead on the spot. Satya Narayanamma reportedly revealed that she resorted to this action as she could no longer tolerate the torture.
Upon receiving information from the locals, the police plunged into action and and arrested the accused besides registering a case and investigating it further.
In another incident in Eluru, a woman resorted to horrific incident where she has allegedly sent her daughters she had with first husband to second husband after the latter had said that he wanted the children. The uncle of the the girls upon knowing the matter complained that the Disha police who are inquiring the case.