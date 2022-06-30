Beluguppa: Blackberries cultivation fetches profits to farmers

Beluguppa (Anantapur): Farmers in Beluguppa mandal in the district are earning handsomely on their blackberry (Neredu) plantations. The farmers are earning 3 lakh per 100 trees spread over minimum 2 acres of land.

Sashi Kumar, a farmer from Narsapuram village in the mandal speaking to The Hans India, says that the RDT people helped them to plant blackberry plantations, which they ordered from Kadiyam village in East Godavari. He bought 160 plants from Kadiyam which came to fruition starting from 2019. He earned Rs 70,000 on 2 acres in 2019 and Rs 100,000 in 2020 and Rs 1.40 lakh per acre in 2022. In all he earned over Rs 3 lakh, an amount he never earned in any of the commercial crops.

Rangaiah, another farmer of the same village, said that he learned better techniques on the fertiliser and pesticide management and could make blackberry plantation a profitable proposition. "Just 100 trees fetched me nearly 3 lakh. Since February it came to the flowering stage and throughout the flowering to fruition stage, best management techniques were followed," he said.

Blackberries are in high demand in the market and are used by patients for boosting their blood count and to beat cancer. A kilogram of berries are fetching Rs 200 per kg.

Many farmers in a quest to earn more are approaching the horticulture authorities for subsidies and incentives to take up Black Berries cultivation.