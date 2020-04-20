Bengali migrants in Vijayawada seek help

Vijayawada: About 450 Bengali migrant workers who have been in various professions in the city are starving for the past few days.

Though some non-governmental organisation served food for a few days, they are virtually in a helpless condition without any support from the government.

They submitted a memorandum to the Vijayawada MRO here on Monday requesting the government to provide ration and other essential commodities and even the financial assistance.

The Bengali migrant workers were served food at Patamata in the city for a few days. However, they stopped serving food to them. They say that they would serve food to the persons who stay in the rehabilitation centres only.

The migrant workers appealed to the MRO to help them by providing them ration and financial assistance.

CPI-M leader Ch Babu Rao an CITU leader D V Krishna demanded the government to come to the rescue of the Bengali migrant workers who lost their livelihood due to the lockdown.

They recalled that the Supreme Court had given guidelines to provide rice and other essential commodities along with financial assistance to the migrant workers.

Babu Rao demanded the government to provide financial assistance of Rs 7,500 to every migrant worker.

Though the chief minister announced that the migrant workers would be held by all means, in reality it was not implemented, he said and appealed to the chief minister to respond immediately and help the migrant workers.