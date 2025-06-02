‘Betrayal Day’ posters launched

Kodumur: Former KUDA Chairman and Kodumur Constituency Coordinator Kotla Harshavardhan Reddy, along with Kodumur Constituency In-charge Dr Adimulapu Suresh, released a poster announcing the upcoming “Betrayal Day” protest to be held on June 4 in Gudur town on Sunday.

The event is being organised as per the directions of former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party State President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The poster release ceremony was attended by party leaders, local representatives, and activists, with a collective call to make the protest a grand success.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Harshavardhan Reddy and Dr Adimulapu Suresh strongly criticized the ruling alliance government, accusing it of betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh. They alleged that even after completing one year in power, the coalition government has failed to fulfill the promises made to the public.

The leaders highlighted how the alliance government, formed after the 2024 elections, has consistently misled the people by not implementing the commitments it made before the elections. They claimed that the present government has deceived every section of society — students, women, farmers, and the underprivileged.

“The people were lured with attractive promises during the elections, but the reality has been a stark contrast. Not a single assurance has been implemented, revealing the true nature of the TDP-led coalition,” said Dr Suresh.

Kotla Harshavardhan Reddy said that June 4 would serve as a crucial moment to expose the betrayal of the alliance government. He appealed to YSRCP cadres, local leaders, farmers, youth, and the general public to gather in large numbers at Gudur to voice their discontent through peaceful democratic protest.

Several prominent local leaders also took part in the poster launch event, including ZPTC member Raghunath Reddy, former Deputy Sarpanch Praveen, former Society President Krishna Reddy, and YSRCP Mandal Convenor Ramesh Naidu.

The YSRCP leadership reaffirmed that their fight will continue until justice is served to the people of Andhra Pradesh and urged everyone to join hands in making “Betrayal Day” a historic demonstration of public voice and democratic resistance.