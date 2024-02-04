Beware of Draculas

Denduluru (Eluru dist): Calling TDP, Jana Sena, BJP and Congress as villains of Mahabharata and Ramayana, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the people to think well before they cast their vote. The tone and tenor of the CM showed some kind of desperation when he said a vote for Opposition would mean that the people had endorsed the decision to end all welfare schemes launched by the YSRCP government.

Not just that, he said, if you vote for the Opposition parties, “Draculas will suck your blood.” “If the people press the EVM buttons 175 times, YSRCP would be back in power in Andhra Pradesh and people can continue enjoying the benefits of the “never before kind of welfare schemes” that were being implemented in the last five years,” he said.

Calling the Opposition party leaders as ‘Non Resident Andhras’, Jagan said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had given a call ‘Ra Kadali Ra.’ “It is not a call for the voters, it is a call for his adopted son Pawan Kalyan, his sister-in-law and Congress party for packages. Trying to be sarcastic, he said Chandrababu Naidu had created a team of four -- two to pedal his cycle and the other two to push his cycle,” he said.

Declaring himself as Arjuna of Mahabharata, Jagan said if the people were ready to play the role of Krishna, he was ready to fight the ‘Dushta Chatushtayam’(Gang of Four villains). “The Gang of Four is shooting thousands of arrows against me thinking that I am alone. They do not know that the people are with me and I am ready to defeat them,” he said, adding that the victory of the YSRCP would mean the permanent end of the Chandragrahanam (lunar eclipse) for the state. Jagan said that his target was to get clear mandate for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the next elections.

Stating that he had clicked the button 124 times to disburse a whopping Rs 2,55,000 crore through DBT for welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries in the last 57 months, Jagan asked the cadre to educate the voters to press two buttons for the YSRCP one for the Assembly and the other for the Lok Sabha.

The Opposition, with the support of the friendly media, has declared a war on welfare, administrative reforms and the transformation of villages and reforms in education sector and health sector, he said. If the people want to get the enhanced monthly pension at their door steps at sunrise on the first of every month along with the benefits of other welfare schemes without any bias, the YSRCP should be voted back to power. He said while the YSRCP transformed the state from Kuppam to Ichhapuram, Naidu has nothing to claim as his achievement despite being CM for 14 years.