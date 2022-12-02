Beware of middlemen, Collector cautions farmers

Ravulapalem (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): District Collector Himanshu Shukla advised farmers not to get trapped or duped by middlemen and to hand over their paddy at Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) for the price fixed by the government. The Collector visited RBKs and Nadu-Nedu works in Zilla Parishad High school at Ravulapalem on Thursday. He interacted with farmers to know their problems and elicited information regarding paddy yield and its quality.

The Collector suggested the farmers not to get hoodwinked by the exaggerated accounts of mediators as well as middlemen and to have direct contact with the RBKs regarding paddy sale.

He ordered the RBK officials to assist farmers in selling their paddy yield at the minimum support price (MSP) provided by the government, which are Rs 2,060 per quintal for Grade A and Rs 2,040 for common variety. He assured that within 21 days, the money would be deposited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) accounts of the farmers, thus avoiding middlemen. The farmers were suggested to send paddy to RBKs following the process laid down by the government.

Collector Himanshu Shukla said that the RBK officials would give their support and guidance to farmers in sending their paddy bags to RBKs for the rates fixed by the government. He ruled out the involvement of middlemen in this transaction. He instructed the officials to create awareness among the farmers for keeping the moisture as per the guidelines of the government and suggested to take necessary steps so that farmers will be able to transport their paddy to RBKs. The officials were told to make gunny bags available at the RBKs and to take the guidance and assistance of agriculture department officials in case of any problem or difficulty.

Later, Collector Shukla inspected the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works in Zilla Parishad High School at Ravulapalem. He stated that development in every sector is solely depend on the progress in education and in order to compete and succeed in the competitive world, education alone will help. He said in the past there were no basic facilities in government schools, but today one can find excellent facilities surpassing even corporate schools. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought many changes in education system and started a new era in this sector, he said and added, with the changing trends in modern times, teachers have to equip students and hone their skills.

He exhorted the students to utilise the benefits being provided by the government and achieve progress in education.