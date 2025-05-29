Bezwada Bar Assn celebrates NTR birth anniversary

Vijayawada: The 102nd birth anniversary of the legendary actor, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, and icon of Telugu self-respect, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, was grandly celebrated at the Bezwada Bar Association on Wednesday.

Legal luminaries and political figures gathered to pay their respects to ‘Anna Garu.’ Among those who offered tributes were Bezwada Bar Association President AK Basha, General Secretary KV Ranga Rao, AP Bar Council Member Chalasani Ajay Kumar, Telugu Desam Party Secretary Gottipati Rama Krishna, CPI State Secretary K Rama Krishna, prominent advocate Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao, and former Bezawada Bar Association Presidents Sampara Srinivasarao, Puppala Srinivasarao, and Penumala Rambabu. Senior and junior advocates also participated in the event.

Bezwada Bar Association president Basha spoke eloquently about NTR’s contributions. He highlighted how NTR spread the dignity of the Telugu people across the nation and the world, making their presence known globally. Basha particularly emphasised NTR’s role in empowering women by granting them property rights, thereby becoming a pillar of support for Telugu women.

AP Bar Council Member Chalasani Ajay Kumar lauded NTR’s fame and achievements, praising his “Two Rupees a Kilo Rice” scheme, which he described as a divine intervention for the poor.

Prominent advocate and Telugu Desam Party Secretary Gottipati Rama Krishna asserted that NTR was not just a great actor but also a great leader. Rama Krishna appealed for the Bharat Ratna award to be conferred upon NTR.