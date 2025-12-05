State govt fixes PG fees for five new medical colleges

Vijayawada: The state government finalised the annual fee structure for postgraduate (PG) medical admissions in five newly established government medical colleges for the academic year 2025–26. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu approved the proposal on Thursday.

As per the decision, the annual fee is set at Rs 30,000 for government quota seats, Rs 9 lakh for Self-Financing seats and Rs 29 lakh for NRI seats. The National Medical Commission (NMC) sanctioned 60 PG seats across four specialisations in these colleges. Seat distribution includes 16 each for Rajahmundry and Nandyal, 12 each for Vizianagaram and Machilipatnam, and four for Eluru.

NMC regulations stipulate that 50 per cent of PG seats fall under the All India Quota, while the remaining 50 per cent are allotted to the state quota. Under the 2017 state policy, state quota seats are divided into 50 per cent convener quota, 35 per cent management quota, and 15 per cent NRI quota.

However, with only four seats per specialty, just two fall under the State Quota, leaving no scope for NRI quota admissions this year.

In 2023–24, MBBS admissions were conducted in these colleges, with fees fixed at Rs 15,000 for government quota, Rs 12 lakh for Self-Financing and Rs 20 lakh for NRI seats. PG fees, however, had not been determined.