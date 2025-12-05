DDO offices will provide improved public services

Kottacheruvu: District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Thursday said that the government has established Divisional Development Officer (DDO) offices to provide improved public services under the Rural Development Department.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan virtually inaugurated 77 DDO offices across various districts from Chittoor. As part of this, the newly set up Divisional Development Officer office at Kottacheruvu, under the Sri Sathya Sai district’s Puttaparthi division, was officially launched through virtual mode by the Deputy Chief Minister.

Following the virtual inauguration, Collector Shyam Prasad unveiled the plaque and formally opened the new office by cutting the ribbon.