  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

DDO offices will provide improved public services

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 8:18 AM IST
DDO offices will provide improved public services
X

Kottacheruvu: District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Thursday said that the government has established Divisional Development Officer (DDO) offices to provide improved public services under the Rural Development Department.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan virtually inaugurated 77 DDO offices across various districts from Chittoor. As part of this, the newly set up Divisional Development Officer office at Kottacheruvu, under the Sri Sathya Sai district’s Puttaparthi division, was officially launched through virtual mode by the Deputy Chief Minister.

Following the virtual inauguration, Collector Shyam Prasad unveiled the plaque and formally opened the new office by cutting the ribbon.

Tags

DDO OfficesPawan KalyanKottacheruvuCollector Shyam PrasadRural Development
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Xiaomi India, YouWeCan Screen 1.5 Lakh Women; Launch Swasth Mahila Swasth Bharat 2.0

Educated over 4 lakh women across 15 states, detected 2,210 suspected cases, and connected diagnosed patients to proper treatment centres in Phase 1

Sudhin Mathur, COO-Xiaomi_ Yuvraj Singh, Founder-YouWeCan and Varun Madan, CPO-Xiaomi at the launch of Xiaomis SMSB 2.0

National News

More
Share it
X