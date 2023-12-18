  • Menu
Bhagavad Gita recitation contest held

A student participating in Bhagavad Gita recital competition at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Sunday
Highlights

Tirupati: As part of the upcoming Gita Jayanti celebrations, TTD’s Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad wing has conducted Bhagavad Gita recital...

Tirupati: As part of the upcoming Gita Jayanti celebrations, TTD’s Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad wing has conducted Bhagavad Gita recital competitions on Sunday at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati for students.

Ten students, in two categories of aged below 18 years and above 18 years, participated in the contest of recital of 700 shlokas from

Bhagavad Gita.

Among others, there were 89 students from 6th and 7th standards and 47 from 8th and 9th standards from Tirupati district.

The contest was supervised by Somayajulu, Secretary of HDPP, with a team of 12 judges. The winners will be presented prizes during the Gita Jayanti festival on December 23.

