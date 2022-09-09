Bhairavani Tippa receives huge inflows, alert sounded

Kambadur (Anantapur): Continuous heavy rains for the past three days caused heavy inflows into Bhairavani Tippa project reservoir. The reservoir is teeming with life and water levels have reached 133 feet against its original capacity of 135 feet. Fearing inundation of the Gummagutta village, the irrigation officials opened its crest gates and released 50,000 cusecs of water into Hagari river. About 50,000 cusecs of rainwater was released into Hagari river. Out of 12 gates as many as 9 gates have been lifted. The people belonging to Vepalaparti, Gummagatta and Belodu villages in the vicinity of Hagari river are fearing submergence of their villages if rains continued for another couple of days. The unexpected rains caught irrigation officials unawares as they neglected maintenance of project including crest gates, oiling and greasing, gear wheels and boxes and gate reading, generator and 3 phase power supply. Due to poor maintenance about 4 of 12 gates could not be opened due to problem cropping up in gear wheels.

The project is also beset with staff scarcity. The project technical team include 14 luskers, 3 junior engineers, 1 electrical lineman and 4 welders but except a couple of attenders, the project has none of the above personnel. Irrigation chief engineer Srinivasa Reddy told The Hans India that inflows into the project are being monitored. Already 50,000 cusecs of water have been released into Hagari river. He warned people against visiting the project area and venturing into the water for a swim.

The Penna Ahobhilam Balancing Reservoir (PABR) is also flooded with rainwater forcing authorities to lift crest gates and release 14,650 cusecs of water. For power generation, 800 cusecs have been released. The Penna river suddenly turned lively with the release of floodwater from the reservoir.

Meanwhile, district collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan stated that security has been beefed up at Bharavani Tippa, Perur and PABR projects to maintain vigilance in view of heavy inflows into projects. SP K Fakirappa also asked police personnel in project areas to be in a start of alert.