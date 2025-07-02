Bharath to distribute house site pattas to eligible

Kurnool: Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, TG Bharath announced that steps are being taken to distribute house site pattas to the eligible beneficiaries in Kurnool city.

On Tuesday, the Minister conducted a review meeting at the State Guest House with District Joint Collector Dr B Navya, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, Kurnool Tahsildar Venkata Ramesh, Urban Tahsildar Ravi, and Kallur Tahsildar Anjaneyulu.

He directed officials to initiate the patta distribution process similar to the one carried out by Minister Nara Lokesh in Mangalagiri.

Referring to the earlier promise made by Lokesh during the Yuvagalam padayatra, the Minister said pattas would be issued to the residents of the Gudem Kottala locality near the Pump House.

The Minister emphasized the need to issue pattas to long-time residents of various localities in Kurnool, in accordance with government regulations. He acknowledged that several individuals who had received pattas in the past were yet to be allocated plots and directed officials to identify and allocate lands to such beneficiaries.

He also instructed that survey and verification be carried out in Budhavarapeta and other affected areas to ensure all eligible residents are granted rightful ownership. The Minister noted that issues have arisen in locating land in E Thandrapadu where pattas were given before 2014, and urged swift resolution of these concerns.

In a key development, Minister Bharath directed officials to take immediate steps to acquire 4.5 acres of dotted land opposite the Municipal Water Works near Venkataramana Colony from the police department, to facilitate public development works.

He also ordered the demolition and leveling of dilapidated houses in the A, B, and C camp government housing colonies, and proposed repurposing the cleared land for future government development projects.