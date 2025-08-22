Bheemunipatnam to be split into two zones for administrative convenience

Visakhapatnam: Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao informed that he will set up a Bheemili Development Forum with intellectuals from different communities for the development of the region irrespective of the political party they belong to.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday along with Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, the MLA mentioned that the forum members would meet every three months and make decisions for the development of the constituency. The MLA informed that a Bheemili vision document is being prepared for the strategic development.

According to the latest proposal, Srinivasa Rao stated that the government has decided to divide the constituency into two GVMC zones. The constituency has a population of over 3.75 lakh, and will be divided into two zones for administrative convenience, the MLA underlined. “When I appealed to the government for the proposal, a positive response was received from the government,” the MLA recalled. He said that the issue of merging Bheemili rural, Anandapuram and Padmanabham mandals into GVMC should also be resolved in the council and sent to the government.

Briefing about the prevention of beach erosion, Srinivasa Rao said that other protective measures including retaining walls will be taken up at a cost of Rs 210 crore. He said that the difficulties faced due to erosion will be resolved.

Further, the MLA mentioned that a drinking water project will be initiated at a cost of Rs 595 crore to prevent water shortage in the rapidly developing Madhurawada area and underground drainage system will be taken up at a cost of Rs 292 crore to overcome the sewage problem.

He revealed that infrastructure is being improved at a cost of Rs 100 crore in 9 GVMC wards of the segment. He recalled that he developed the constituency to the tune of Rs 4,700 crore as a minister between 2014 and 2019. Keeping the previous development in view, people of the segment were given a majority of 93,000 votes in 2024 polls, he added.

Srinivasa Rao said that the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport would be readied by June 2026, and the Road Development Plan (RDP) has also been prepared to widen the existing Bheemili-Tagarapuvalasa road to 150 feet to cope with the increasing traffic congestion by that time.

He said that the expansion work will be carried out as per the revised final RDP approved after taking the opinions of the locals. He suggested to Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao to consider the possibility of allocating shops in the shopping complex along with TDR for those who would lose their lands in the road expansion.

The MLA stated once the IT companies operations commence in Visakhapatnam, about 1 lakh people will get direct and indirect employment in IT companies like TCS, Google, Cognizant, Sattva, and Adani Data Centre. The MLA mentioned that he approached the RTC officials to introduce buses between Bheemili and Vizianagaram.