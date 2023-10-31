Bhimavaram: Be job givers, engg students told

Bhimavaram: Founder of noted startup Carry-Care Solutions M Pavan Kumar Varma exhorted the engineering students to acquire necessary skills in technical education and become job givers. Students should think of an idea and strive to bring it into reality to get good results, he added.



He inaugurated the week-long national workshop on ‘Design Thinking and Innovative Product Design’, jointly organised by Computer Science and Design department of SRKR Engineering College, AICTE, Idea Lab with the cooperation of Atal Innovation Centre, at the college premises here on Monday. Head of Computer Science and Design Dr M Suresh Babu presided over the meeting.

College director Dr M Jagapati Raju said the New Education Policy introduced by the Central government allows students to acquire necessary skills. He recalled that the college has been encouraging students through innovation incubation centre to launch startups. He appealed to the faculty to utilise the faculty development programmes to provide more knowledge to students. College students have been winning prizes at national level due to the good infrastructure available in the college.

Software specialist Kiran Kumar Varma said that about 15 students of SRKR Engineering College received training at Stanford University of USA and launched startups, which is highly appreciable. He appealed to the students to study the latest technology.

College principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju, R&D Dean Dr PA Ramakrsihnam Raju, Technology Centre head Dr N Gopalakrishna Murthy and others participated.