Bhimavaram: Lifetime Achievement Award for Dr Jagapati Raju

Bhimavaram: Dr M Jagapati Raju, Director of SRKR Engineering College, here has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at a function held in Hyderabad late on Saturday night, according to a communiqué from the engineering college on Monday.

Hyderabad-based Artificial Intelligence Medical and Engineering Research Society announced the Lifetime Achievement award for Dr Jagapati Raju and presented it to him.

Dr Chenna Reddy Human Resources Centre director D Chakrapani, NRSC former director BL Deekshitulu, Care Hospital gynaecologist and clinical director Dr Manjula, Janagam MLA Dr P Rajeswara Reddy and others were present when the award was presented to Dr Jagapati Raju.

Dr Raju received the award for his efforts as a geo-technical engineer, senior professor and civil engineering researcher and the principal of SRKR Engineering College to prepare students as future engineers.