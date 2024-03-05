  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bhimavaram: Lifetime Achievement Award for Dr Jagapati Raju

Bhimavaram: Lifetime Achievement Award for Dr Jagapati Raju
x
Highlights

Dr M Jagapati Raju, Director of SRKR Engineering College, here has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at a function held in Hyderabad late on Saturday night, according to a communiqué from the engineering college on Monday

Bhimavaram: Dr M Jagapati Raju, Director of SRKR Engineering College, here has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at a function held in Hyderabad late on Saturday night, according to a communiqué from the engineering college on Monday.

Hyderabad-based Artificial Intelligence Medical and Engineering Research Society announced the Lifetime Achievement award for Dr Jagapati Raju and presented it to him.

Dr Chenna Reddy Human Resources Centre director D Chakrapani, NRSC former director BL Deekshitulu, Care Hospital gynaecologist and clinical director Dr Manjula, Janagam MLA Dr P Rajeswara Reddy and others were present when the award was presented to Dr Jagapati Raju.

Dr Raju received the award for his efforts as a geo-technical engineer, senior professor and civil engineering researcher and the principal of SRKR Engineering College to prepare students as future engineers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X