Bhimavaram: SRKR alumni meet in America today

Bhimavaram : The alumni meet of the SRKR Engineering College will be conducted on May 27 (Saturday) in New Jersey in America, informed College secretary and correspondent SRK Nishanth Varma and Principal Dr M Jagapathi Raju.

In a press release from America on Friday, they said that they were going to organise the alumni meet on a grand note. They said that they have already made foolproof arrangements for this event and conducted a review meeting with the college’s old students Venu Mineni, Dulipalla Bhanu Prakash, Srinivasa Raju, and BV Ramana. They said that they also conducted meetings with old students in Dallas and other places in America.

Sagi Prasada Raju, president of the College, said that many old students would be attending this historical alumni event along with family numbers.

In-charge Principal Dr KV Murali Krishna Raju expressed his happiness over the event as the programme is being organised after 43 years of establishment of the college.

Governing body member Satya Pratheek Verma, Senior Professor GV Padma Raju and others attended.