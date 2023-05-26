Live
- Look at alternative economic models
- Vijayawada: Sportswear distributed to summer camp students
- Vijayawada: Mobile Dental Vehicle flagged off
- Co-developmental Technology Innovation Centre opens at IITH
- Kadapa: Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju expresses ire over delay in construction works
- Golden Gate Bridge opened
- Vijayawada: Transparency maintained in power purchases says Vijayanand
- UGC NET 2023 preparation tips
- Vijayawada: Government according priority to digital education says Botcha Satyanarayana
- Choosing the right destination: Where to study abroad
Bhimavaram: SRKR alumni meet in America today
he alumni meet of the SRKR Engineering College will be conducted on May 27 (Saturday) in New Jersey in America, informed College secretary and correspondent SRK Nishanth Varma and Principal Dr M Jagapathi Raju.
Bhimavaram : The alumni meet of the SRKR Engineering College will be conducted on May 27 (Saturday) in New Jersey in America, informed College secretary and correspondent SRK Nishanth Varma and Principal Dr M Jagapathi Raju.
In a press release from America on Friday, they said that they were going to organise the alumni meet on a grand note. They said that they have already made foolproof arrangements for this event and conducted a review meeting with the college’s old students Venu Mineni, Dulipalla Bhanu Prakash, Srinivasa Raju, and BV Ramana. They said that they also conducted meetings with old students in Dallas and other places in America.
Sagi Prasada Raju, president of the College, said that many old students would be attending this historical alumni event along with family numbers.
In-charge Principal Dr KV Murali Krishna Raju expressed his happiness over the event as the programme is being organised after 43 years of establishment of the college.
Governing body member Satya Pratheek Verma, Senior Professor GV Padma Raju and others attended.